News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
16 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
20 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
21 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
22 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
23 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Eddie Howe reveals why Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin had to come off against Nottingham Forest

Eddie Howe’s revealed why Allan Saint-Maximin had to come off against Nottingham Forest.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 18th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

Saint-Maximin was replaced at the break in last night's 2-1 win at the City Ground. Howe sent on Elliot Anderson ahead of striker Callum Wilson – and the midfielder had a goal controversially ruled out following a VAR check.

Read More
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe 'sacked' veteran player – in the 'nicest'...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Howe revealed why Saint-Maximin had to come off after seeing Alexander Isak claim all three points with an injury-time penalty.

Most Popular

“Allan wasn’t quite right today, physically, I didn’t think," said United’s head coach. “He’s been carrying a tight hamstring. I don’t think it’s a pull, it’s just a little bit of tightness.

"For me, it was obvious during that first half that he probably wouldn’t be able to carry on. I didn’t want to expose Callum today, he hasn’t done a lot of training, so I decided to go with Elliot and he repaid me, he did really well. Hopefully, we’ll have Callum and Maxi fit and available after the international break.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin warms up at the City Ground.
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin warms up at the City Ground.
Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin warms up at the City Ground.
Eddie HoweNottingham ForestAllan Saint-MaximinCallum WilsonElliot AndersonVAR