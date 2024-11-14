Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak and the Sweden national team have been hit by the torrential weather conditions in Spain.

Sweden travelled to Marbella for some warm-weather training in preparation for the Nations League matches against Slovakia and Azerbaijan. After training as usual on Tuesday, Sweden were forced to cancel training on Wednesday following an extreme weather warning issued by the Spanish authorities.

The Sweden squad have been forced to reschedule their training as they now return home to Stockholm for sessions in preparation for the upcoming matches.

And Isak spoke about the disruption in a press conference on Wednesday.

“You got a little worried anyway,” said the Newcastle striker via Expressen. “You have seen in other cities in Spain how it has been, so it was not great fun. Hopefully it won't be too crazy.

“There was a lot of rain. It was not optimal. We had to modify the training a little. It was a little shorter, but we at least managed to get a little run in us.

“It is actually [Wednesday] that it has changed a training session, but hopefully [Thursday] it will be back to normal [in Sweden].”

Alexander Isak scores against Nottingham Forest. | Getty Images

Isak missed the previous international break with Sweden due to a broken toe. Since recovering from the injury, Isak has scored four goals in his last four appearances for Newcastle.

The 25-year-old has scored 40 goals in 78 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club for £63million from Real Sociedad in 2022.

Isak was set to be joined by Newcastle teammate Emil Krafth on international duty with Sweden but the defender was forced to withdraw due to a broken collar bone.