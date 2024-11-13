Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has been promoted to the England Under-21s squad following movement in the national team set-up.

It’s the first time Miley has been called-up to the Under-21s side having previously represented England Under-20s. The 18-year-old was called-up to the England Under-20s squad for the November international break but was subsequently moved up into the Under-21s squad.

That came after his Newcastle teammate Tino Livramento was promoted into the senior squad alongside Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers and Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson was also forced to withdraw from the Under-21s squad due to injury alongside Callum Doyle Jamie Gittens and Jack Hinshelwood.

Miley has been moved into the Under-21s squad for the friendly matches against Spain and Netherlands this month. He is joined by Kellen Fisher and George Earthy, who have also moved up from the Under-20s squad.

Miley made 26 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions last season but hasn’t started a competitive game since March. He picked up a back injury on international duty that ultimately ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign before breaking his metatarsal in pre-season.

The teenager has returned to the bench in recent weeks for Newcastle but his only outing so far has been coming on for stoppage time in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea last month.

In addition to Miley, Newcastle have three players away with the England senior squad for the matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland. Anthony Gordon has joined up with the squad despite picking up a knock at Forest while Lewis Hall was handed his first senior call-up.

Livramento has now been involved in the last three senior England squads but is still waiting to earn his first cap.