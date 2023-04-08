News you can trust since 1849
Alexander Isak reveals Newcastle United’s half-time team talk after superb comeback

Alexander Isak’s revealed what was said at the half-time break after Newcastle United came from behind to beat Brentford.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 17:32 BST

Isak and Joelinton were on target in a 2-1 win over Brentford this afternoon.

Isak told Premier League Productions: “It was a tough game. This is a tough place to come to.

“They’ve been unbeaten here for a very long time. It was a tough task – and we felt that in the first half. But we turned it around with different energy. We’re happy with the three points.

Asked what was said at the half-time interval, Isak said: “We talked about looking forward – and leaving the first half behind.

“We all knew it was not good enough. He made two good substitutions. Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon gave us good energy – and changed the game for us.”

