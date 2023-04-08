Alexander Isak reveals Newcastle United’s half-time team talk after superb comeback
Alexander Isak’s revealed what was said at the half-time break after Newcastle United came from behind to beat Brentford.
Isak and Joelinton were on target in a 2-1 win over Brentford this afternoon.
Isak told Premier League Productions: “It was a tough game. This is a tough place to come to.
“They’ve been unbeaten here for a very long time. It was a tough task – and we felt that in the first half. But we turned it around with different energy. We’re happy with the three points.
Asked what was said at the half-time interval, Isak said: “We talked about looking forward – and leaving the first half behind.
“We all knew it was not good enough. He made two good substitutions. Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon gave us good energy – and changed the game for us.”