Alexander Isak reveals Newcastle United’s half-time team talk after superb comeback

Isak and Joelinton were on target in a 2-1 win over Brentford this afternoon.

Isak told Premier League Productions: “It was a tough game. This is a tough place to come to.

“They’ve been unbeaten here for a very long time. It was a tough task – and we felt that in the first half. But we turned it around with different energy. We’re happy with the three points.

Asked what was said at the half-time interval, Isak said: “We talked about looking forward – and leaving the first half behind.