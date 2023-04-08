Newcastle United issue Allan Saint-Maximin injury update

Saint-Maximin was not in the squad for the game, which Howe’s side won 2-1, after feeling his hamstring in the midweek win over West Ham United.

And Howe revealed after the game at the Gtech Community Stadium that Saint-Maximin was facing around two weeks on the sidelines.

“I don’t think it’s serious with Allan,” said United’s head coach. “He didn’t feel 100% during the West Ham game, so we decided to scan him.

“It wasn’t a clear injury, but we decided to scan him, and it revealed a minor problem with his hamstring, so we knew, pretty much straightaway, that he wasn’t going to be available for this game, so maybe a couple of weeks (out). I’m guessing slightly, but nothing too serious.