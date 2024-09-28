Alexander Isak & Sandro Tonali decisions confirmed as Newcastle United make three changes v Man City

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Manchester City has been confirmed with three changes made from the defeat at Fulham.

Alexander Isak misses the match with a broken toe with Anthony Gordon leading the line against the Premier League champions with Harvey Barnes on the left and and Jacob Murphy on the left. Sandro Tonali also returns to the side for his first Premier League start in almost a year following his 10-month betting ban.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton start alongside the Italian in midfield. Lewis Hall returns to the side at left-back with Kieran Trippier keeping his place at right-back.

Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are centre-back partners with Nick Pope in goal once again.

Newcastle head into the game on the back of their first defeat of the season at Fulham last weekend. The Magpies lost 3-1 at Craven Cottage and dropped to sixth in the Premier League as a result.

Meanwhile, Manchester City drew 2-2 with Arsenal in a game that saw them lose key player Rodri to an ACL injury. City head into the game sitting top of the Premier League table and unbeaten.

The previous meeting between the sides at St James’ Park in January saw Man City grab a stoppage time winner as the match ended 3-2. Newcastle beat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 in the Carabao Cup a year ago and played out a 3-3 home draw the season prior.

NUFC XI v Man City: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; J. Murphy, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, A.Murphy

