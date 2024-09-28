Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are back at St James’ Park for a Premier League encounter with Manchester City.

The match will see a slight change at St James’ Park make its first appearance in front of the TNT Sport cameras. Since Newcastle’s last home match, an Adidas logo has been put on the seats in centre of the East Stand.

It comes after the club’s £30million-a-season commercial deal with the German sportswear giants. The club have released three Adidas shirts and also launched the NUFC x Adidas Originals range on the eve of the Man City match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle players have been kitted out with the new range for the match.

In addition to the Adidas logo, a Wor Flags display could be seen prepared in the East Stand showing ‘AG 10’ - a gesture of support towards Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon. The 23-year-old is likely to start in the Man City match and could be named up front in the absence of Alexander Isak.

Gordon has been in talks regarding a new contract at St James’ Park with the announcement of a new deal understood to be imminent.

Newcastle published a picture of the East Stand on its social media channels along with the caption ‘home’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies host league leaders Man City hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Fulham last weekend. Eddie Howe has One win, one draw and two defeats against Pep Guardiola’s side at St James’ Park.