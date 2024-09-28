Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United host Manchester City at St James’ Park this afternoon aiming to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Fulham last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side were soundly beaten 3-1 in the capital in a defeat that marked their first loss in any competition this season. Man City, meanwhile, drew with Arsenal in a feisty encounter whilst they also overcame Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Newcastle United’s clash with AFC Wimbledon was postponed in what could have offered some fringe members of Howe’s first-team an opportunity to impress the head coach. Howe has a number of selection dilemmas to deal with today, including who he selects to play up front amid worries over Alexander Isak’s fitness after it was revealed that he had broken his toe in their win over Wolves a fortnight ago.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester City:

When is Newcastle United v Man City?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Manchester City kicks off at 12:30pm at St James’ Park. Jarred Gillett will referee the game whilst Stuart Attwell will be on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Man City on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United’s clash with Manchester City will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports will show the game with coverage from St James’ Park beginning at 11am. You can watch the game on TV or streamed online through Sky Go.

How else can I follow the game?

TalkSport and BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Isak is a doubt for the game having suffered a broken toe. Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley and Matt Targett will also miss out with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles sidelined with long-term ACL injuries.