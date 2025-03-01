Newcastle United could have a transformational summer window after a very quiet 18 months on the transfer front.

PSR restrictions have severely limited Newcastle United’s ability to spend on transfers in the last three windows, leaving them with a squad that desperately needs to be refreshed this summer. Whilst Eddie Howe and his players have done their very best on the pitch to keep themselves in contention for Champions League qualification this summer, the club need to be active when the window opens in order to go to the next level.

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s dream starting XI could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours:

GK - James Trafford

Trafford seems destined to join Newcastle United after coming close to making the switch to St James’ Park last summer. He has been brilliant for Burnley this season and could push for a start on Tyneside if he is at the club come the beginning of next campaign.

RB - Tino Livramento

Livramento has solidified himself as the club’s starting right-back this season and will be keen to continue that momentum into the new campaign.

CB - Illia Zabarnyi

Zabarnyi has been very impressive for Bournemouth this season as the Cherries push for European qualification. They will be very reluctant to see him leave this summer, but they could be tempted to sell if an offer that is too good to turn down is submitted.

CB - Sven Botman

Botman has been nursed back into the starting XI after his ACL injury and it may not be until next season when we get to see the very best version of the Dutchman again.

LB - Lewis Hall

Hall is one of the Premier League’s very best left-backs and is a shoe-in to begin next season as Newcastle’s starting option there.

CM - Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes' influence both on and off the pitch remains large and he will have an important role to play not just next season, but hopefully for years to come.

CM - Sandro Tonali

Tonali has been sensational since coming into the team as a number six and could be someone that helps elevate the Magpies to a new level in future seasons.

CM - Matheus Cunha

Many Newcastle United fans have identified Cunha as someone who could play the ‘Joelinton role’ in Howe’s current team. Whilst Wolves will demand a great fee for their talisman having just tied him down to a new deal, their negotiating power could be significantly stifled if they are relegated this season.

RW - Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park with the Cameroon international seemingly the ideal player to slot in at right-wing. A move won’t come cheap, but it would be one that elevates Howe’s squad.

ST - Alexander Isak

Newcastle United will do all they can to keep Isak at the club this summer. There aren’t too many clubs in the world that would be able to afford his transfer fee, anyway, but he is a priceless asset and someone they will want to build a team around.

LW - Anthony Gordon

Gordon has been an integral part of Newcastle’s front-three and will continue to have a very important role to play in that trio going forward.