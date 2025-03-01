Alexander Isak stays, Wolves and Championship stars sign: Newcastle United’s dream 25/26 starting XI
PSR restrictions have severely limited Newcastle United’s ability to spend on transfers in the last three windows, leaving them with a squad that desperately needs to be refreshed this summer. Whilst Eddie Howe and his players have done their very best on the pitch to keep themselves in contention for Champions League qualification this summer, the club need to be active when the window opens in order to go to the next level.
Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s dream starting XI could look like next season based on all the latest transfer rumours:
GK - James Trafford
Trafford seems destined to join Newcastle United after coming close to making the switch to St James’ Park last summer. He has been brilliant for Burnley this season and could push for a start on Tyneside if he is at the club come the beginning of next campaign.
RB - Tino Livramento
Livramento has solidified himself as the club’s starting right-back this season and will be keen to continue that momentum into the new campaign.
CB - Illia Zabarnyi
Zabarnyi has been very impressive for Bournemouth this season as the Cherries push for European qualification. They will be very reluctant to see him leave this summer, but they could be tempted to sell if an offer that is too good to turn down is submitted.
CB - Sven Botman
Botman has been nursed back into the starting XI after his ACL injury and it may not be until next season when we get to see the very best version of the Dutchman again.
LB - Lewis Hall
Hall is one of the Premier League’s very best left-backs and is a shoe-in to begin next season as Newcastle’s starting option there.
CM - Bruno Guimaraes
Guimaraes' influence both on and off the pitch remains large and he will have an important role to play not just next season, but hopefully for years to come.
CM - Sandro Tonali
Tonali has been sensational since coming into the team as a number six and could be someone that helps elevate the Magpies to a new level in future seasons.
CM - Matheus Cunha
Many Newcastle United fans have identified Cunha as someone who could play the ‘Joelinton role’ in Howe’s current team. Whilst Wolves will demand a great fee for their talisman having just tied him down to a new deal, their negotiating power could be significantly stifled if they are relegated this season.
RW - Bryan Mbeumo
Mbeumo has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park with the Cameroon international seemingly the ideal player to slot in at right-wing. A move won’t come cheap, but it would be one that elevates Howe’s squad.
ST - Alexander Isak
Newcastle United will do all they can to keep Isak at the club this summer. There aren’t too many clubs in the world that would be able to afford his transfer fee, anyway, but he is a priceless asset and someone they will want to build a team around.
LW - Anthony Gordon
Gordon has been an integral part of Newcastle’s front-three and will continue to have a very important role to play in that trio going forward.
