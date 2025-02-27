Dermot Gallagher has given his views on two moments of controversy from Newcastle United’s defeat against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United were defeated 2-0 at Anfield by Liverpool as they prepared for their Carabao Cup final meeting with the Reds in the worst possible way. Coming just three days after their 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park, hopes were high that the Magpies could upset the odds, formbook and history to record just their second ever Premier League win at Anfield.

However, a groin injury to Alexander Isak saw the Swedish international miss out entirely as he was powerless to help his side avoid another defeat on their travels in the north west. With Arne Slot in the stands, Liverpool secured a comfortable two-goal victory over the Magpies - although their margin of victory could have been bigger had a couple of decisions gone their way.

During the opening exchanges, referee Stuart Attwell gave the Magpies a free-kick following a foul by Mohamed Salah on Lewis Hall, despite huge appeals for a penalty from the Egyptian, his teammates and the crowd. Late on, the Reds thought they had scored a third when Nick Pope spilt a cross before the ball was shovelled over the line.

Attwell, again, ruled in favour of the visitors and awarded them a free-kick for a foul on Pope by Ibrahima Konate. Former Premier League Dermot Gallagher gave his view on both of these incidents on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch - here is what he had to say.

Gallagher on Salah penalty shout

Speaking about Liverpool’s shouts for a penalty early on, Gallagher revealed that the referee’s initial call was the biggest factor in VAR not intervening on that decision, despite being ‘100 percent’ sure that Hall had committed a foul: “Again, this is all about the referee,” Gallagher said. “He feels that Hall has been barged by Salah outside the box.

“If Stuart Attwell hadn't given a foul on Hall, it's 100 percent a penalty because he's brought Salah down. But the referee whistled for the first foul on Hall, so a free-kick for Newcastle rather than a penalty for Liverpool.”

Gallagher on Liverpool disallowed goal

Whilst Gallagher believes that the hosts could count themselves slightly unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty on that occasion, he was full of praise for Attwell’s decision to rule-out a third goal, describing it as an ‘easy foul’ to give: “It's the right call.

“Konate has his arms on Pope's shoulder as the goalkeeper is about to grab the ball and he drops it. The expectation of everybody is a free-kick.

“The Newcastle players react immediately, the Liverpool players almost anticipate it's going to come. It's an easy foul to give if you spot it.”

