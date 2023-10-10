Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a hectic period of fixtures, Newcastle have a two week break before returning to Premier League action against Crystal Palace on October 21. Eddie Howe is hopeful of welcoming back some key players back from injury in the match but has been dealt a fresh fitness concern following the 2-2 draw at West Ham United on Sunday with Alexander Isak being forced off after scoring twice.

Callum Wilson made his return from a hamstring injury in Isak’s place.

The Magpies will be boosted by the return of Anthony Gordon from suspension. The 22-year-old missed the trip to the London Stadium after picking up five Premier League bookings in his opening seven matches of the campaign.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list during the international break...

Alexander Isak (knock)

Alexander Isak picked up a knock in the latter stages of the match at the London Stadium after netting a brace and withdrew from the Sweden squad as a result.

His injury isn’t thought to be serious, though the striker has recently been playing through a minor knee issue.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Joelinton (hamstring)

Joelinton lasted less than four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley last Saturday before going down with a hamstring issue.

Although his hamstring issue isn’t thought to be too serious, he is yet to return to full training. He has a chance of being back involved after the two week international break.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Sven Botman (knee)

Dutch defender Sven Botman has missed the last four matches but is expected to be back in contention for the return to Premier League action.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Emil Krafth (ACL)

Emil Krafth was left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

But the right-back has made good progress in the past few weeks after returning to training and even playing for the Under-21s. While he is technically fit, it may still take a few weeks to get him back up to speed and ready to be available in first-team matches.

Expected return: Crystal Palace (H) - 21/10

Joe Willock (Achilles)

Joe Willock hasn’t featured for Newcastle since May and still faces time on the sidelines following an Achilles injury.

Eddie Howe is hopeful of seeing the midfielder back in training later this month but he could still take a bit of time to get up to speed and ready to play in the first team once again.

Willock initially picked up a hamstring injury last season before suffering a set-back in his recovery with a fresh Achilles injury.

Expected return: Manchester United (A) - 01/11

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Harvey Barnes is facing three month months on the sidelines with a foot injury after being taken off at Sheffield United last month. The 25-doesn’t require surgery but Eddie Howe has said the winger will not return to training until late December and will require longer before being back available.