Despite Emil Krafth and Joe Willock marking their return from long-term injuries with their first starts of the season in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Manchester United, Newcastle have continued to be hit by injury blows.

Alexander Isak and Sven Botman have suffered set-backs while Matt Targett, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy are all facing extended spells out.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Here is Newcastle’s current injury/unavailable list...

Fabian Schar (illness)

Fabian Schar missed the trip to Manchester United in midweek due to illness but it is hoped he will be back involved to face Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Expected return: Arsenal (H) - 04/11

Matt Targett (hamstring)

Matt Targett is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minute of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United.

The left-back went for a scan on Friday with a further update expected over the weekend.

Expected return: TBC (December 2023-January 2024)

Sven Botman (knee)

Botman has been out for over a month with a knee-injury. The Dutchman hasn’t featured since netting his first Magpies goal during their demolition of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September.

It was hoped the defender would have returned to training by now but the club are still assessing the extent of his injury which could require surgery. As a result, no return date has been set.

Expected return: TBC

Alexander Isak (groin)

Isak limped-off against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a recurrence of a groin injury that hampered him during the last international break. Although the injury isn’t thought to be serious, the Sweden international isn’t expected to return until after the November international break.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Jacob Murphy (shoulder)

Murphy lasted just moments on the pitch against Borussia Dortmund before suffering what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder.

The club are still waiting to see if Murphy requires surgery that would likely rule him out until early 2024. If he can avoid an operation, his absence could be considerably shorter.

Expected return: TBC

Lewis Miley (illness)

Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley has been away from training for Newcastle as he recovers from glandular fever.

He is nearing a return to training with the first-team once again but is still waiting for the all clear from the club’s medical staff.

Expected return: Paris Saint-Germain (A) - 28/11

Javier Manquillo (groin)

Javier Manquillo has been sidelined in recent weeks with a groin issue. He is yet to feature so farthis season.

Expected return: Chelsea (H) - 25/11

Elliot Anderson (back)

Anderson missed the defeat to Dortmund with a back injury. The 20-year-old has featured fairly regularly for the Magpies this season but faces some time on the sidelines.

Anderson is set for eight weeks out and will be hoping to be back involved before the turn of the year.

Expected return: Liverpool (A) - 01/01/24

Harvey Barnes (foot)

Barnes picked up a foot injury at Bramall Lane last month and has not featured for the Magpies since that day. He is expected to be out until around the new year with Howe revealing that although the ‘unusual’ injury didn’t require surgery, the former Leicester City man will be missing for a number of months.

Howe is hopeful of having the winger back by late December.

Expected return: Late December 2023

Sandro Tonali (suspension from football)

Tonali has been handed a 10-month ban from football. This suspension will rule the midfielder out of action for the rest of the season, next summer’s European Championship and the opening weeks of next season.

But ahead of the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, the ban is yet to be ratified by the Italian Football Federation or FIFA, meaning Tonali is still eligible to play this weekend.