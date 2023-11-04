Mikel Arteta makes ‘incredible’ St James’ Park claim ahead of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikel Arteta has claimed St James’ Park is ‘one of the toughest’ stadiums to play at ahead of his side’s trip to the north east. Arsenal face Newcastle United on the back of a mixed pair of results in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Whilst the Magpies scored a very impressive win at Old Trafford, Arsenal were defeated 3-1 by their London rivals West Ham as they exited the competition. Back in league action this weekend, Arteta has acknowledged that his side, who are still unbeaten in the Premier League this term, face a tough test.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Arteta said: “It’s one of the toughest places to go and win. We've done it and there is nothing new to it, we know what we’re expecting. It is very clear what they do, what their strengths are, and where the opportunities are for us. We will try to take the game where we want.

“When you play football, you want to play in those atmospheres. Like going to Seville, you know what you are going to get. It’s an incredible privilege to play in those grounds, you have to embrace the moment, enjoy it and go for it because it’s worth it. These are the arenas you want to be tested in.”

Newcastle and Arsenal had two very hotly-fought contests against each other last season. A goalless draw at the Emirates saw Eddie Howe’s side criticised for gamesmanship by some sections whilst the game at St James’ Park, one the Gunners would win 2-0, could have been so different had the Magpies not had an early penalty overturned by VAR.

Both matches were filled with drama and this weekend is likely to be no different. Howe and Arteta are among the youngest managers in the Premier League and the Spaniard was full of praise for his opposite number ahead of the game.

