Newcastle United have made it clear that Alexander Isak won’t be sold this summer.

Newcastle United news:

This is despite Isak publicly expressing his desire to leave in a statement published on Instagram this week.

Newcastle responded to the statement by insisting Isak would not be leaving the club this summer and leaving the door open for the striker to re-integrate into the group.

It’s a blow for the player and indeed Liverpool, who have been pursuing the forward and saw a £110million bid rejected by Newcastle.

Alexander Isak & NUFC statements

Isak missed the PFA Awards Evening on Tuesday amid the speculation surrounding his future at Newcastle.

Addressing his absence and his situation at Newcastle, Isak posted on Instagram: “I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who has supported me along the way.

“I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.

Newcastle United’s response

Newcastle responded by stating: “We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak this evening.

“We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer.

“We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

“We do not foresee those conditions being met.

“This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”

Newcastle United had already made stance clear

While Isak is clearly currently unhappy with his situation at Newcastle, his statement is not consistent with his previous words or actions regarding the club and his future.

Speaking earlier this year, Isak told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times.

“It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and reach the Champions League games. That’s where my focus lies.”

Around the same time, Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales was asked what would happen if a Newcastle player expressed their desire to leave the football club in the summer.

Eales said: “We've got that wish and desire to keep our key players, they're all under long-term contracts. So from that perspective, we have no intention at all of those players being moved on, and we're not under the gun or anything like that.

“We've got an ownership that is ambitious, wants the best for the club. So from that perspective, it'd be crazy for us to consider [selling].

“[Isak] has multi years left so all of these things, we will have the [contract] discussions in terms of a new deal just like we did with, whether it’s Joelinton, Bruno [Guimaraes] or Anthony Gordon. That’s something that we will approach in the summer.”

