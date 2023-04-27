Newcastle go into the game on the back of a 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday. Isak scored twice in the match as The Magpies ran riot with five goals inside the opening 21 minutes.

It was Newcastle’s best ever start to a top flight game as they joined Manchester City as the only other side to score five in the opening quarter of a Premier League match.

Newcastle United's Swedish striker Alexander Isak (R) celebrates scoring the team's fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 23, 2023. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP)

But United still have seven games to play as they bid to secure Champions League qualification for the first time in 20 years. And Isak wants to keep the levels high heading into the match at Goodison Park.

"Most things went right [against Tottenham], we scored our chances and we were solid at the back,” Isak said. "Now we want more of the same [at Everton].”

Isak has scored 10 goals in just 11 starts since his club record transfer from Real Sociedad last summer.

"We have recharged,” he added. “Now we must be at the same level at Everton.

"The fans made it a great atmosphere and they will be heading to Everton in great numbers. It's how they usually are. But Sunday was really incredible.

"They give us so much energy, they give us so much, you just want to keep pushing forward. It's really nice.

"Every time we win a ball, they fire up again. We have to give thanks to them.