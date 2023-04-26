News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star 'ready' to join Everton after difficult spell – set to start at Goodison Park

Under different circumstances, one of Newcastle United’s key players could have been lining-up for Everton on Thursday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST

Sean Longstaff has been virtually ever-present as a key player in the Newcastle side this season after a difficult couple of years at the club under Steve Bruce. The midfielder’s tough spell was such that he admittedly came close to leaving the club when Everton came knocking last January.

The Toffees were under the management of former Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who had handed Longstaff his big break in the United first-team back in 2018. Longstaff had just six-months remaining on his contract at Newcastle and wasn’t a guaranteed starter in the early days of Eddie Howe’s tenure.

So the chance of a reunion with Benitez at Goodison Park was tempting.

Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring the first Newcastle goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring the first Newcastle goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Sean Longstaff celebrates after scoring the first Newcastle goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
“It’s weird, looking back,” Longstaff told The Athletic. “Before the new manager came to Newcastle, I wasn’t enjoying football. I wasn’t enjoying coming in every day and not really playing. In my opinion, I didn’t feel like I was getting massively coached into becoming the best version of me.

“Sometimes you have to do what’s best for yourself and Rafa gave me my chance at Newcastle and I’d played well for him, so it was natural to have a little look at [Everton].

"Earlier in the season, I was ready to go. I knew Everton weren’t in the best of form and with Rafa being ex-Liverpool, it was tricky for him, but in my head, I’d probably got to the point of, ‘right, that’s it, that’s my decision’. Sometimes you need a fresh start to go find yourself.”

Things would ultimately work out for the best for Longstaff as he got his head down, earned a new deal at St James’ Park and hasn’t looked back since. And all it took were some kind words and attention from Howe.

“I needed it massively,” Longstaff added. “In my opinion, it was something that had been lacking in the two years prior.

"It’s like anything: as much as you’re a professional and an adult, if someone shows you a bit of love and affection and tells you how great you are, it’s nice to hear. I hadn’t heard it for a long time.

“I spoke to the new manager more that month than I’d spoken to the old one in two years, which is probably not a good sign. He told me what his plans were, how he saw me in the team.

"He said, ‘We’ll get you a new contract sorted’ — the club had just let me run into the last year of my deal. I thought to myself, ‘I don’t really think I believe you’, but it came true.

“My mentality shifted from being ready to go to, ‘You’ve got six months to save your Newcastle career’.

"I remember going home and saying, ‘I want to stay’ and that’s when I had to show him I really wanted to be part of it. I’ll forever be grateful. But the second I met him and his staff, knowing straight away he would help me get better as a player and person, I was ready to run through brick walls for him.”

