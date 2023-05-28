It has been a frustrating campaign for Saint-Maximin at Newcastle as he has been limited to just 11 Premier League starts ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, scoring once. Although head coach Eddie Howe has claimed the Frenchman remains part of his plans at the club, there are some question-marks over the 26-year-old’s future heading into the summer transfer window.

Saint-Maximin has been subject to transfer approaches from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan in the past two windows but has ultimately remained on Tyneside. He has three years remaining on his current contract at St James’ Park.

In previous seasons, Saint-Maximin has played a crucial role while Newcastle were struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League. Now, he finds himself somewhat on the periphery and has previously claimed he is ‘no longer important’ in the same way he was under former manager Steve Bruce.

On the eve of the Chelsea match, Saint-Maximin took to social media to make a post that further fuelled transfer speculation heading into the summer window with a cryptic message.

“Never forget who was there when no one else was,” he wrote in French. “Time passes, memories fade, feelings change, people leave us, but the heart never forgets. Making history.”

Newcastle will be looking to end an impressive season on a high at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. In Howe’s first full season in charge he has helped The Magpies finish in the top four and reach the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years.

And Saint-Maximin only has good words to say about the club and its supporters.

“We have an incredible team and now we have our name in the history of the club,” he told the club website. “Let’s see what’s going to happen in the Champions League now.

“You know how I love the fans in Newcastle. They give me everything and I will always be so grateful for the love - I love them as well.”