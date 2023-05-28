Eddie Howe is given a clear answer on his long-term Newcastle United future – after taking the club back into the Champions League.

The club has secured a top-four finish ahead of this afternoon’s season-ending game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Howe signed a new "long-term" contract last August, just nine months after his initial appointment, and he's "hugely excited" at what is to come at the club.

Asked if his long-term future was at Newcastle, United’s head coach said: “Very much so.”

Howe has been tipped as a future England manager, though he is looking long term with Newcastle.

“There’s no other thought in my mind," said Howe. "For as long as I’m wanted, Newcastle's where I want to be. I’m hugely excited about next season, and hopefully beyond."

The length of Howe's new contract was not disclosed by the club, which was 19th in the Premier League and winless when Howe took over in November 2021.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Howe and his staff, along with the club's hierarchy, are already planning for a challenging campaign which will see United fight on several fronts.

"It can be tougher (playing in Europe)," said the 45-year-old. "I don’t want to come across as negative or pessimistic in any way, or almost having that mindset going into next season.

"We need to go into next season full of positivity, and full of what can be. We want to compete, we want to try and win a trophy.

"So, we're very, very ambitious to move things on, but the challenges will get harder and we have to be better.