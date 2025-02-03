Allan Saint-Maximin’s proposed loan move to Napoli has seemingly been called off.

The Serie A side were looking to strike a deal with Saint-Maximin’s parent club Al-Ahli to sign the winger on loan before Monday’s deadline. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Fenerbahce but has started just one of the last nine Turkish Super Lig games under Jose Mourinho.

Out of favour under the former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss, an agreement to cut Saint-Maximin’s loan short and loan him to Napoli was close to being reached. However, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that ‘complications’ mean that a deal will no longer go through as Napoli assesses options elsewhere.

It has been claimed Fenerbahce were looking for a compensation fee in order to agree to cut the loan short.

Allan Saint-Maximin drops social media hint

Saint-Maximin has always been active and quick to drop hints on social media and deadline day was no different. The winger posted a time-stamped photograph on the morning of deadline day from a gym in Istanbul along with the caption: “Let’s go.”

While the message can be interpreted many different ways, the fact he was in a gym in Turkey on the morning of deadline day suggests a move is highly unlikely. While the Turkish transfer window remains open until next Tuesday, the Italian window, like England, closes on February 3.

Saint-Maximin was a fan-favourite during his four years at Newcastle. His good humour and interaction on social media paired with his flamboyant on-field displays really resonated with the Toon Army as he went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals.

Allan Saint-Maximin’s career since Newcastle United

18 months ago, Newcastle sold Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli for around £22million. The Frenchman scored four and assisted 10 goals in 30 appearances in his first season in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ahli finished third.

But after admitting the season ‘wasn’t easy’, Saint-Maximin joined Fenerbahce on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

He wrote last summer: “Last season wasn’t easy, but we pushed through, and I’m happy that we managed to secure third place in the league. Overall, I enjoyed being with exceptional teammates. Seriously, I made brothers for life in this team!

“I am truly grateful for the experience and your warm support. I wish I could have given you more. With proper pre-season training, I wanted to offer so much more, but next season, my story will be written elsewhere as I am going on loan for a year to a new club. Thank you for all your messages! I wish you all the best Until we meet again @alahliclub.sa.”

Since arriving in Turkey, Saint-Maximin has contributed three goals and four assists in 24 appearances but was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-2 comeback win over Çaykur Rizespor on Saturday.

