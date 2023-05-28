Eddie Howe says there is only one person who can decide Allan Saint-Maximin's role next season – and that's the winger himself.

Saint-Maximin was a threat going forward in yesterday's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea. The 26-year-old was involved in Anthony Gordon's ninth-minute goal, and a number of other first-half moves at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the game, Saint-Maximin – who has been troubled by hamstring problems this season – repeatedly touched the badge on his shirt in front of the club's 3,000 travelling fans.

Saint-Maximin's future has again been the subject of speculation, and Howe was asked after the game what role he saw him playing next season, when the club will be playing Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That will be dictated by Maxi himself," said United's head coach.

"He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.