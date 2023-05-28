Eddie Howe's given his verdict on Lewis Miley's Premier League debut.

Miley came off the bench in this afternoon's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old midfielder – who turned professional this month – struck the crossbar minutes after replacing Elliot Anderson, who set up Anthony Gordon for Newcastle's goal.

“Lewy's a really exciting talent," said United's head coach. "He should be pleased with how he did when he came on.

"It’s a tough environment to come into for your first Premier League game, but he could have nicked it. He’s a very good finisher, so it wouldn’t have surprised me to see that go in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gorodon celebrates his first Newcastle United goal.

Gordon's ninth-minute goal was cancelled out by an own goal from United captain Kieran Trippier, who inadvertently diverted a Raheem Sterling shot past Martin Dubravka.

“It was a tough game, a really tough game," said Howe. "The conditions were difficult, it was very hot, I can vouch for that from the side of the pitch.

"I thought we did really well first half. We were a real transitional threat, and should have been ahead. We missed some really good chances, and the second half was tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Chelsea came into it, and made some really good substitutions, with high-quality players coming onto the pitch. We’re probably pleased to get a draw in the end."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Outgoing Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said: "I think (we should have won). We played like a Chelsea team should at home; more threat, more confident than we've been, and we created chance.

"They did too, but they're a good team. Nothing to play for gave them freedom. You have to be careful not to get into a transitional game with Newcastle, because they are a running team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad