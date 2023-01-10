But the year has got off to a shaky start for the 25-year-old as he was set to start in the FA Cup match at Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend only to withdraw late due to illness. Saint-Maximin has not started a Premier League game for United since August after picking up a hamstring injury.

And Saint-Maximin’s withdrawal from Newcastle’s FA Cup squad saw fans speculate over his future as they questioned whether a New Year Twitter post was in fact a ‘goodbye' message. But Saint-Maximin claims he is now ‘feeling better’ and is in contention to feature in Tuesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City at St James's Park (8pm kick-off).

Speaking after Newcastle’s previous Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth last month, the 25-year-old claimed he’s ‘very excited’ about what the second half of the season has in store at Newcastle.

Newcastle United's Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron (L), Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (C) and Newcastle United's French midfielder Allan Saint-Maximin (R) celebrate on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on December 26, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“I am very excited because it’s a huge challenge for us but I’m sure with the team we have we are capable to do everything," Saint-Maximin said. “With a manager like [Eddie Howe], if we keep together I am sure we can achieve great things so let’s see what we are capable to do.”

Saint-Maximin has one goal and three assists in four Premier League starts this season. Newcastle currently sit third in the table after 18 matches and have enjoyed their best start to a season this century.

“It’s very different but the fans and the club deserve this because we’ve worked hard,” Saint-Maximin added. “The coach did an incredible job here and the players like Miggy [Almiron] and Joelinton and a lot of players who have been here for a long time and have seen the relegation battles and everything.

"To see that and some players come to help us like Bruno [Guimaraes], an incredible player, Trips [Kieran Trippier] and even more, you know it’s very good to see how we can play and what we are capable of.

"When I see the way we play, how we get the ball and make the game, it’s very good to see that. I’m sure if we keep playing like we have a lot of good things are going to happen for us.”

While Saint-Maximin seems positive about the future at Newcastle, he couldn't hide his main ambition to break into the France national team and earn his first cap for his country.

“The French team is everything for me and I hope one day I will have the chance to show my quality there,” he admitted. "But they still have very good players and I just have to wait for my chance.

"If I keep working and play very good for Newcastle, I hope I will have my chance one day. I just have to work hard and it’s always like that.

"The French players all play in really good teams. I am at Newcastle now and we are in the best league in the world.

