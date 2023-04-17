Eddie Howe asked key Newcastle United question on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Tottenham Hotspur game

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m not sure at the moment,” said United’s head coach. “We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully, we’ll know more in the next few days.”

Saint-Maximin – who had a spell out earlier in the season with a hamstring problem – had started four successive Premier League games before succumbing to the injury.

Meanwhile, Howe welcomed back midfielder Miguel Almiron from a thigh injury at Villa Park. The club’s 11-goal leading scorer – who had been sidelined for a month – came off the bench in the second half after making a quicker-than-expected return to training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad