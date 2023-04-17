Eddie Howe asked key Newcastle United question on Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of Tottenham Hotspur game
Allan Saint-Maximin’s due back on Tyneside this week ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to St James’ Park.
And Eddie Howe was asked if the Newcastle United winger – who has been having treatment for a hamstring injury in France – would be available on Sunday after the club’s 3-0 weekend defeat to Aston Villa.
“I’m not sure at the moment,” said United’s head coach. “We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully, we’ll know more in the next few days.”
Saint-Maximin – who had a spell out earlier in the season with a hamstring problem – had started four successive Premier League games before succumbing to the injury.
Meanwhile, Howe welcomed back midfielder Miguel Almiron from a thigh injury at Villa Park. The club’s 11-goal leading scorer – who had been sidelined for a month – came off the bench in the second half after making a quicker-than-expected return to training.