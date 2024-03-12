Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Allan Saint-Maximin demonstrated his connection to Newcastle United, eight months after his departure.

Despite selling Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli for £22million last summer, Newcastle remembered to wish the winger happy birthday on its social media accounts.

The club's official Instagram page posted a photo of Saint-Maximin celebrating at St James' Park along with the caption: "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @st_maximin ❤️🎂."

The 27-year-old responded with teary-eyed and heart emojis along with the message: "🥹🫶🏾 forever 🖤🤍." The Frenchman made 124 appearances for Newcastle between 2019 and 2023, scoring 13 goals. And since his switch to Al Ahli, Saint-Maximin has been in good form in the Saudi Pro League with four goals and nine assists in 22 appearances.

Al Ahli currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League - six points behind Al Nassr in second and 18 behind runaway leaders Al Hilal.

All three clubs plus fourth-placed Al Ittihad were acquired by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) last summer. PIF own an 80% stake in Newcastle following a takeover in October 2021.

Following Saint-Maximin's departure from Newcastle at the start of the season, the winger issued a heartfelt message to supporters on social media.

He wrote: “I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me.

"Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful.

“I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it. A deep thank you to ALL of you, my team mates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club. I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops.

"Newcastle is home now, I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter, I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again.