Everton boss Sean Dyche is hopeful that the Toffees will not have to sell any of their key players this summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. Everton are facing another points deduction by the Premier League for breaches of these financial rules after already being hit with a six-point deduction earlier this campaign.

Like many teams across the division, Everton may be forced to sell some of their key players this summer with Amadou Onana among those reportedly garnering great interest from other clubs. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the midfielder as they look to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.

Jarrad Branthwaite has also been linked with a potential move to St James’ Park in recent times - although Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the defender. Speaking about potential player sales in summer, Dyche reiterated his hope that he can hold onto his key players: “We don’t want to sell any good players. It’s as simple as that.” Dyche said. “We’re not in the business of trying to sell players.

“You only sell players if you have to sell players or there’s a problem. There’s no problem, therefore I’m just hoping we don’t need to sell players. At the minute, we certainly don’t, so we will see.”