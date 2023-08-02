Watch as Allan Saint-Maximin joins Liverpool hero by scoring on debut after Newcastle United transfer
Allan Saint-Maximin has hit the ground running at his new club Al Ahli just days after leaving Newcastle United.
Saint-Maximin joined Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli for a reported £23million, bringing an end to his four-year stay at Newcastle. After joining The Magpies from Nice in 2019 Saint-Maximin went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring on 13 occasions and registering 21 assists.
The 26-year-old’s transfer was officially confirmed on Sunday - and on Tuesday he made his debut in the 5-0 friendly win over Qatari side Al Shamal. After former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino gave Al Ahli the lead, Saint-Maximin doubled their advantage in the second half after showing good footwork before finding the bottom left corner of the goal with his left foot.
Firmino then made it 3-0 before Abdulbasit Hindi and Fahad Al Rashidi completed the convincing pre-season win.
Al Ahli have also recently completed the signing of Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City for £30million. The club are one of four Saudi Pro League sides taken over by the Public Investment Fund earlier this summer along with Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Al Nassr.
Since then several major signings have been made by Saudi sides in a bid to strengthen and popularise the league further. So far in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and several other top footballers have made the switch to the Saudi Pro League.
Along with the four Saudi clubs, PIF also own a majority stake in Newcastle following a takeover in October 2021. Unlike The Magpies, Saudi clubs are not impeded by the same Financial Fair Play regulations.