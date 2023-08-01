Newcastle are back on Tyneside after their pre-season trip to the USA saw them defeat Brighton and pick up draws against Chelsea and Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series. Games against the Blues and the Seagulls saw Eddie Howe name completely rotated starting sides as he prepares his team for the upcoming season.

With Premier League and Champions League football to balance next year, Howe will be reliant on his full squad and ahead of their first Premier League outing, Newcastle’s head coach has received a double fitness boost. Firstly, Sean Longstaff, who didn’t feature in any of the three games the Magpies played stateside, has been pictured training with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff developed into a key component of Howe’s system last year and played in 33 of their 38 league games last term. Longstaff’s importance to the team was often most noted when he was absent and the 25-year-old’s return to training will be a very welcome boost ahead of the Sela Cup at the weekend.

Furthermore, Emil Krafth has also stepped up his recovery from an ACL injury as he was also pictured in training with the group. Krafth hasn’t played since suffering the injury against Tranmere Rovers back in August but there is hope that the Sweden international will be able to return to action in the not too distant future.