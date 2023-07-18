Saint-Maximin has been subject to plenty of transfer speculation so far this summer after declaring his career as at a ‘turning point’. And the 26-year-old didn’t travel to Ibrox amid transfer interest from a Saudi Pro League club, understood to be Al Ahli.

Al Ahli, like Newcastle, are majority owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the 2-1 win at Rangers, Howe confirmed: “Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club.

“Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done, it is still early stages but that’s why he wasn’t here today.

“With Financial Fair Player we’re in a position where we have to trade otherwise we would be stuck in a position where we couldn’t recruit players the other way. That’s how Financial Fair Play works.

“Maxi is a top player and we certainly don’t want to lose him, we want to strengthen the group. But sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that. It’s early to speak of Maxi in the past tense at Newcastle but certainly our respect and our love for him is probably the same as the supporters, the supporters love him, we love him and if he does go it would be a difficult moment for all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will fly to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series but Saint-Maximin is not currently expected to join the rest of the squad.

“There’s no immediate plans to join us [in the United States] but we’ll wait and see. I’ve seen it many times where he could end up with us again and if that’s the case we’d love to welcome him back.”

With Saint-Maximin’s departure looking likely, Newcastle are understood to be pushing to secure a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

But Howe maintains that ‘nothing is close’ regarding any incomings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad