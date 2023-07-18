News you can trust since 1849
£56m Newcastle United duo absent as transfer exit looms - new signing handed debut

Newcastle United team news: The Newcastle line-up to face Rangers has been confirmed with some key players missing out.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 18th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST- 1 min read

As expected Allan Saint-Maximin is not involved amid transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League. Joelinton also hasn’t travelled amid a visa delay with the Newcastle squad set to fly to the United States following the match for the Premier League Summer Series.

But the rest of United’s international players have returned including new £52million signing Sandro Tonali. The former AC Milan midfielder has been handed his non-competitive debut by Eddie Howe having been named in the starting line-up.

Martin Dubravka made the journey to Glasgow but wasn’t included in the squad along with Jacob Murphy and Jamaal Lascelles.

Jacob Murphy also returned from a shoulder injury that kept him out of the 3-2 friendly win at Gateshead on Saturday. Several Under-21s players also made the journey to Ibrox.

#NUFC starting line-up v Rangers: Karius; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Targett; Longstaff, Anderson, Tonali; Almiron, Lewis, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Gillespie, Dummett, Gordon, Isak, Manquillo, Ashby, Burn, Guimaraes, White, Turner-Cooke, A.Murphy, Parkinson, L.Miley

