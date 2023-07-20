Newcastle’s accelerated success has claimed another victim with Saint-Maximin set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. It will be the club’s first major sale of a first-team player of any significant value since the October 2021 takeover and, in turn, will free up United in the transfer market with confirmation of Harvey Barnes’ £38million arrival imminent.

While The Magpies had outgrown the likes of Chris Wood and Jonjo Shelvey, whom they moved on to Nottingham Forest in January, there was still a feeling Saint-Maximin had something to offer Eddie Howe’s side as they prepared for Champions League football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the French winger has been viewed as the club’s ‘most saleable’ asset for the best part of a year. And after a frustrating season for Saint-Maximin on a personal level, the timing feels right for all parties.

Allan Saint-Maximin ‘not important’ to Newcastle United

Saint-Maximin was rightly viewed as one of Newcastle’s most important players during his first three seasons on Tyneside. Steve Bruce’s tactical plan was often limited to ‘give the ball to Maxi’ and the former Nice man did the rest.

But with every moment of magic from Saint-Maximin, there were also moments of frustration. Ultimately 12 Premier League goals and 18 assists in 111 appearances highlighted a lack of consistent end product.

During the final dark days of the Mike Ashley era, Saint-Maximin was Newcastle’s headbanded beacon of light. One player capable of causing problems for any level of opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as Newcastle evolved around him, Saint-Maximin’s role was reduced as the side became less reliant on his talents.

“I’m not important anymore,” Saint-Maximin told The Gazette in an interview last season after making one of his 14 starts in all competitions. It was a pertinent comment, not made with any malice, just highlighting the fact that Newcastle no longer needed him in the same way as they did before.

At the end of the season, the winger admitted his career was at a ‘turning point’ with quality and talent now running through the Newcastle side. Saint-Maximin’s role was further diminished as the side enjoyed their best runs of form last season while he was struggling with a hamstring injury.

In Eddie Howe’s finely-tuned, high-pressing Mags, Saint-Maximin was still the maverick who couldn’t quite find his place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that’s exactly why he will probably go down in Newcastle history as a cult player in the same breath as someone like Hatem Ben Arfa, adored by many supporters while leaving others frustrated. Geordies love their flair players, regardless of practicality or end product, there is a value to a player who can get you off your seat - and Saint-Maximin was that.

The ‘ideal’ Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin’s importance to Newcastle comes from an idealised view of what he could be as a player rather than what he actually was. The Frenchman tore apart the best team in the world Manchester City at St James’ Park last August, but performances like that from him were few and far between.

The reality of what Saint-Maximin at Newcastle was a player who brought an unmistakable flair but lacked any real consistency to perform at the top, top level week in, week out.

Now Newcastle have reached the top level quicker than expected, common sense must prevail.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a key player for Newcastle in recent seasons. (Getty Images)

An irreplicable player for Newcastle United?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Pep Guardiola talking about losing Sergio Aguero for Man City, Eddie Howe deemed Saint-Maximin as an irreplicable player for Newcastle.

“You can’t replace him with a similar type because there is no one like him,” Howe said. “Maxi, in his way, has really committed to what we’ve asked him to do.

“It was difficult for him last season because he picked up a couple of injuries so I don’t think we saw the very best. The Manchester City game showed what Maxi could be for us on a regular basis.

“Allan is a unique player, I’ll never coach someone like him again. I’m talking about him as a player here, because he can do things no one else can do, and he does give us a totally different dimension and something we don’t want to lose. But we may have to face that.”

Allan Saint-Maximin is expected to leave Newcastle this summer. (Getty Images)

A sensible ‘trade’ for Newcastle United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the takeover, Newcastle’s transfer policy could be best described in one word - sensible. And selling a player at almost double what they paid for him after contributing 30 goals and assists over four Premier League seasons in order to bring in a player who has produced almost double that in the same period certainly constitutes as a ‘sensible’ piece of business.

It has been almost a year since Saint-Maximin’s last competitive goal and in that time Barnes has scored 13 for a relegated side. While Newcastle will lose that ‘different dimension’ Howe talked about, Barnes improves the side from a statistical perspective at least.

Barnes scores goals and, whether you like it or not, goals win games more than stepovers, sprints or opposition players doubling up.

Fans may be on the edge of your seat less, but the team should be better off for it, in theory at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an ideal world, Newcastle would have both Barnes and Saint-Maximin as wide options. Unfortunately the limitations of Financial Fair Play prevent that from happening.

But history will be kind to Saint-Maximin at Newcastle. An articulate and charismatic individual who got involved with the city and its people outside of football while also bringing plenty of joy on the pitch.