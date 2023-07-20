Reports from Italy claimed the 23-year-old didn’t want to leave his boyhood club Milan with claims he was in tears after being told of the Serie A side’s decision to tell him. Those reports were quickly rubbished by his agent Giuseppe Riso.

And Magpies head coach Howe maintains a big part of the clubs’ transfer policy is to sign players who are committed to joining and representing the club.

“I think that’s been totally misguided,” Howe said about the reports. “Sandro is very proud to be here and proud to wear the shirt and represent the club.

“That was made very clear to me early otherwise we wouldn’t have committed to the transfer. I’ve got no desire to drag anyone to Newcastle, they have to want to run here with no shoes on - that’s the mentality we want because you have to have that togetherness and desire to do well.”

Tonali made his first Newcastle appearance on Tuesday night as he played the opening 45 minutes of the 2-1 win at Rangers. The Italian international also played a part in United’s opening goal scored by Miguel Almiron.

And Howe’s first impression of Tonali in action for the club was a positive one.

“I was very impressed, I thought he was excellent,” Howe admitted. “Everything we hoped he would bring he did and that first 45 minutes he was very calm, composed and technically at a really high level.

“He built good relationships with the players and looked at home in a black and white shirt. I haven’t spoke to him at any great length, it was just a quick nod and a smile after the game.