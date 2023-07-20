News you can trust since 1849
Harvey Barnes has been spotted at St James’ Park ahead of his imminent transfer to Newcastle United.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:47 BST

Newcastle agreed a fee in the region of £38million with Leicester City for Barnes with the player now set to complete a medical. The 25-year-old is due at the Magpies’ Darsley Park training ground on Thursday having already been shown around St James’ Park.

The Magpies first-team are currently away in the United States having landed in Atlanta on Wednesday for the Premier League Summer Series. Barnes is expected to join up with the squad during the pre-season tour where he will complete his club media duties following an initial announcement.

A low-resolution image currently doing the rounds on social media appears to show Barnes as part of a small group standing pitchside at St James’ Park. The Gazette understands the player has been at Newcastle’s home stadium for a tour.

Barnes’ arrival will also mark the departure of Allan Saint-Maximin, who hasn’t travelled to the United States amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Joelinton also hasn’t travelled with the first-team to the United States due to a visa issue but is expected to join up with the squad later in the week ahead of matches against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Newcastle squad are currently in Atlanta where they will be based during their tour. They will play Chelsea in Atlanta between visits to Philadelphia and New Jersey where they will face Villa and Brighton respectively.

