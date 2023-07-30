Saint-Maximin was left out of Newcastle’s Premier League Summer Series squad as a result of the imminent transfer to the Saudi Pro League side. The Magpies released an official statement on Sunday afternoon confirming the Frenchman’s exit for an ‘undisclosed’ fee.

Conflicting reports claim the fee Newcastle have received ranges from £23million to £30million for the 26-year-old. Saint-Maximin joined Newcastle from Nice in 2019 and went on to make 124 appearances for the club, scoring on 13 occasions and registering 21 assists.

Newcastle issued a short thank you message to the player following his departure which read: “Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career.”

A day before the transfer was officially confirmed, Saint-Maximin took to social media to post a lengthy goodbye message, which read: “Four years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.

“You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words I could say, from the very first months that I met the people of this city, I truly understood them and embraced their unwavering passion, which is why it was so important for me to give my all and if this meant to play injured or even not making statistics, I didn’t give a sh** as long as it would help my team.

“Believe me, I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me. Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it’s just so beautiful.

“I’m leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that’s my greatest trophy because I was a part of it. A deep thank you to ALL of you, my team mates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club, etc… I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now, I’ll continue to be your biggest supporter, I’ll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I’ll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again.

“I love you, I love you sincerely, I love you like a Geordie brother. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie.”