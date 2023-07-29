Allan Saint-Maximin has posted an emotional farewell to Newcastle United as he makes the switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Saint-Maximin joins Al-Ahli in a deal worth a reported £30m after spending four years on Tyneside.

The Frenchman was majestic at times, frustrating at other times, but was always someone that had supporters off their seats in anticipation of what could happen with the ball at his feet. After joining from Nice in 2019, he quickly became a fan favourite and was often relied upon to win Newcastle United games almost single-handedly at times with a piece of magic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always vocal on social media, Saint-Maximin also entertained off the pitch and the 26-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to post an emotional farewell to the club. Alongside posting a video of his highlights at the club, Saint-Maximin wrote: ‘4 years ago, I wore the Newcastle jersey for the first time. At that moment, I hadn’t realized that not only was I about to become a Newcastle player, but I was also about to become a Geordie.

‘You might think « nice Goodbye message » but the sentiment runs deeper than any words I could say, from the very first months that I met the people of this city, I truly understood them and embraced their unwavering passion, which is why it was so important for me to give my all and if this meant to play injured or even not making statistics, I didn’t give a sh** as long as it would help my team.

‘Believe me, I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me. Of course during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it's just so beautiful.

‘I'm leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that's my greatest trophy because I was a part of it. A deep thank you to ALL of you, my team mates, the loyal fans, the staff, the Club, etc… I’ve seen all your messages, thank you and even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now, I'll continue to be your biggest supporter, I'll watch every game and as long as the club keeps winning I'll be the happiest man in the world… and for sure you will see me again.

Allan Saint-Maximin's final goal for Newcastle United came against Wolves in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I love you, I love you sincerely, I love you like a Geordie brother. Once a Geordie, always a Geordie’.