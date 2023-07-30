Newcastle are in the market for defensive additions during the summer window and with a focus on bringing in younger players that can bolster the options at Eddie Howe’s disposal, Lewis Hall’s name has cropped up as a potential player of interest. Hall enjoyed a breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge last season and impressed in the league and cup appearances he was given an opportunity in.

The 18-year-old has represented England at youth level, however, with huge competition at Stamford Bridge this season, he may see his game time slightly limited. Alongside Hall, the Blues have Marc Cucurella, Ben Chillwell and Ian Maatsen as options and as new boss Mauricio Pochettino recently admitted, the club may have too many options for just one position: “All of the players start from zero. It's about competing.” Pochettino said.

“We have him [Cucurella] and Chilly also, and they need to compete for this position. Of course Ian, and Lewis, we have four players that play the same position.

“That is the balance we were talking about before. We need to add players as maybe in another position we miss some players and in that position we have four and sometimes the squad is unbalanced.

“We need to build a balanced squad to have the possibility to compete for a position but not have players who are going to be the third or fourth option to play and it is going to be impossible for one position, for four players to play for one place.”

This could hand Newcastle a major advantage if they want to secure Hall’s signature this summer with Chelsea, who have already seen a big turnaround in personnel this summer, potentially open to letting him leave the club this summer. Whilst Hall’s talent means Newcastle’s interest is a no-brainer, a deal for the teenager will likely be an expensive one with his ability, potential and current contract state meaning Chelsea won’t want to lose him without being very well compensated.

