The 26-year-old winger has been working hard over the summer after a frustrating 2022-23 season on a personal level. Although Newcastle finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League, Saint-Maximin started just 12 Premier League matches and hasn’t scored a competitive goal since last August.

Following the end of the 2022-23 season, Saint-Maximin took to social media to deliver a cryptic message stating his career was at a ‘turning point’.

“I am so proud of the team and that we achieved the CL [Champions League],” the winger wrote in a social media post. “I am now entering a turning point in my career and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams.”

Saint-Maximin is viewed as Newcastle’s most saleable asset in terms of him not being a guaranteed starter but still able to be sold for a reasonable sum. And with United looking to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations while also closing in on a deal for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, the Frenchman’s future on Tyneside is not certain.

But Saint-Maximin’s spirits appeared to be high as he took to social media again to post an image of himself smiling upon his return to the Newcastle training ground along with the caption: “Only those who are willing to risk a terrible defeat will encounter a tremendous victory 🕊️ So happy to be back @nufc.”

At the end of last season, Eddie Howe was quizzed on Saint-Maximin’s future on Tyneside. But the Newcastle boss was quick to put the onus back on the player himself.

“[His future] will be dictated by Maxi himself,” Howe said. “He has so much ability, and he’s such an important player for us when he’s at his very best, fitness-wise. He’s unique, there’s no one like him in the Premier League.

“We just hope he comes back really fit, and ready to do well in what is a massive season for him personally.”