New Newcastle United contract update as senior player reacts to deal

Paul Dummett, Newcastle United's longest-serving player, has signed a new deal at the club.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 10th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Paul Dummett has reacted to his new Newcastle United contract.

The defender, the club’s longest-serving player, has signed a new one-year deal at St James’s Park following the expiry of his last contract.

Dummett – who made his debut more than a decade ago – only made one appearance last season due to injuries and the form of others.

However, Eddie Howe believes he can play a role in the 2023/24 campaign when the club returns to the Champions League.

And the 31-year-old yesterday told of his “immense pride” at his extended stay.

Dummett tweeted: “Immensely proud to have extended my stay at this incredible club.

"To have witnessed what we have achieved in such a short space of time, not only as a player, but as a fan, has been amazing to see and be a part of.

"I can’t wait to see what this season brings. HOWAY THE LADS.”

Dummett – who joined the club aged nine – made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2013.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius, 30, has also signed a new one-year deal with United.

