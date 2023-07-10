New Newcastle United contract update as senior player reacts to deal
Paul Dummett, Newcastle United's longest-serving player, has signed a new deal at the club.
Paul Dummett has reacted to his new Newcastle United contract.
The defender, the club’s longest-serving player, has signed a new one-year deal at St James’s Park following the expiry of his last contract.
Dummett – who made his debut more than a decade ago – only made one appearance last season due to injuries and the form of others.
However, Eddie Howe believes he can play a role in the 2023/24 campaign when the club returns to the Champions League.
And the 31-year-old yesterday told of his “immense pride” at his extended stay.
Dummett tweeted: “Immensely proud to have extended my stay at this incredible club.
"To have witnessed what we have achieved in such a short space of time, not only as a player, but as a fan, has been amazing to see and be a part of.
"I can’t wait to see what this season brings. HOWAY THE LADS.”
Dummett – who joined the club aged nine – made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2013.
Goalkeeper Loris Karius, 30, has also signed a new one-year deal with United.