WATCH: Allan Saint-Maximin’s incredible first goal since leaving Newcastle United to join Al Ahli
Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin opened his Al Ahli account with a stunning strike in a 3-2 win over Al Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League.
Al Ahli went 2-0 up inside the opening 25 minutes before Al Taawoun pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time through Joao Pedro. Musa Barrow drew the away side level shortly after the restart before Saint-Maximin secured victory in style with a powerful 30-yard drive into the top right corner of the goal.
It was Saint-Maximin’s first competitive goal since his volley for Newcastle at Wolverhampton Wanderers last August - a strike which was named as the Premier League’s goal of the month.
Watch Saint-Maximin’s first goal for Al Ahli below...
The French winger started the match alongside summer imports from the Premier League Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.
Saint-Maximin joined Al Ahli for a reported £22million over the summer after four seasons at Newcastle. He made 124 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals.
The 26-year-old’s goal helped take Al Ahli up to third in the Saudi Pro League table behind fellow Public Investment owned clubs Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.
Both Al Ahli and Al Taawoun finished the game with 10 men following stoppage time red cards for opening goalscorer Abdulbasit Hindi and Alvaro Medran.