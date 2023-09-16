Watch more videos on Shots!

Joelinton missed Newcastle’s 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening after a recurrence of his knee injury while on international duty with Brazil. A second half penalty from Callum Wilson helped The Magpies secure their second win of the season and end a three-game losing streak in the process.

Howe made five changes to his side on Saturday, with Joelinton and Sandro Tonali two of the players to drop out of the starting line-up due to injury.

Explaining the changes, Howe told The Gazette: “We had a few injuries with Joelinton and Sandro [Tonali] picking up injuries on international duty.

“The lads that stayed behind trained very well, as I said in the press conference on Friday, we put in a really good amount of work in and I focused on the players from that who deserved to start.

“Sandro didn’t train with us, he had a scan and had clearance session and came through that but we were only going to use him in an emergency.

“Joe had a recurrence to his knee injury playing for Brazil in the second game so he won’t be with us for a few weeks.”

