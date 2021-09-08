Allan Saint-Maximin reveals why he stayed at Newcastle United this summer

The 24-year-old Frenchman had been linked with a potential summer exit, with figures as high as £65million quoted.

During the latter stages of last season, Saint-Maximin hinted his future could lie away from the Magpies as he wants to fight for trophies – not relegation.

He told Sky Sports: “I had always said Newcastle should not be fighting against relegation every year. We have to fight for the top 10, it's what the supporters deserve.

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin.

"Sometimes you have to think about your future, you can see Leicester winning the FA Cup, you play football to win trophies, not to fight to stay up.”

However, United retained the services of the former Nice winger, who revealed the Geordie-faithful are the main reason as to why he’s stayed put.

"I’ve got a really good connection (with the fans),” Saint-Maximin told NUFCTV. “That’s why I decided to stay at Newcastle.

“For the love and the support they give me, it’s so important for me and they deserve more.

“Last season, it was a long time without supporters so every goal I scored I could not celebrate with them.”

Saint-Maximin opened his account for the season against Southampton before hugging members of the crowd.

He continued: “I thought it was the winning goal but they (Southampton) scored two minutes after but this can happen.

"I just have to keep going and do my best to help my team win.”

Having endured a winless start to the season, and exited the Carabao Cup, a "tired" Saint-Maximin urged his teammate to keep their heads up.

He added: “It’s difficult when you feel everything is against you.

“We have conceded three penalties. It’s hard but sometimes this happens and it’s better to happen at the start of the season.

“Everyone feels good because we know how hard we work in training. I feel really tired because we are working a lot.

“We just have to keep going, even if things go against us.

“We have to keep our head up because if the head goes down, it’s more difficult for everyone.”

