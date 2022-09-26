Allan Saint-Maximin teases Newcastle United return with five-word message ahead of Fulham trip
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin claims he is ‘back at it’ ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off).
A hamstring injury has seen the Frenchman miss Newcastle’s last three top flight matches since netting his goal of the month winning equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.
He remains a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Craven Cottage but has continued to work hard on his recovery during the international break.
The 25-year-old has spent time in Monaco, working with physiotherapist Alexandre Baccili on various drills and rehabilitation exercises before returning to England.
Now Saint-Maximin is back in Newcastle, he took to social media to post a video of himself dancing along with the caption: “Back at it #NextCelebration.”
The post, while not particularly revealing, does provide somewhat of an encouraging update regarding Saint-Maximin’s return from injury.
Simply put, a player who isn’t close to returning from injury wouldn’t post updates of themselves running and dancing on social media with captions like ‘back soon’ and 'back at it’. Though Saint-Maximin isn’t like most players.
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe revealed the winger did suffer a minor setback and couldn’t say for certain whether he’d be back in time for the match against Fulham.
“He's had a very minor setback with the physios,” Howe said following the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth last time out. “So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game yet.”