A hamstring injury has seen the Frenchman miss Newcastle’s last three top flight matches since netting his goal of the month winning equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

He remains a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Craven Cottage but has continued to work hard on his recovery during the international break.

The 25-year-old has spent time in Monaco, working with physiotherapist Alexandre Baccili on various drills and rehabilitation exercises before returning to England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Saint-Maximin is back in Newcastle, he took to social media to post a video of himself dancing along with the caption: “Back at it #NextCelebration.”

The post, while not particularly revealing, does provide somewhat of an encouraging update regarding Saint-Maximin’s return from injury.

Simply put, a player who isn’t close to returning from injury wouldn’t post updates of themselves running and dancing on social media with captions like ‘back soon’ and 'back at it’. Though Saint-Maximin isn’t like most players.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe revealed the winger did suffer a minor setback and couldn’t say for certain whether he’d be back in time for the match against Fulham.