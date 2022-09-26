News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Allan Saint-Maximin teases Newcastle United return with five-word message ahead of Fulham trip

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin claims he is ‘back at it’ ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 26th September 2022, 11:03 am

A hamstring injury has seen the Frenchman miss Newcastle’s last three top flight matches since netting his goal of the month winning equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

He remains a doubt for this weekend’s trip to Craven Cottage but has continued to work hard on his recovery during the international break.

The 25-year-old has spent time in Monaco, working with physiotherapist Alexandre Baccili on various drills and rehabilitation exercises before returning to England.

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
'Something popped' – international break claims its third Newcastle United injur...

Now Saint-Maximin is back in Newcastle, he took to social media to post a video of himself dancing along with the caption: “Back at it #NextCelebration.”

The post, while not particularly revealing, does provide somewhat of an encouraging update regarding Saint-Maximin’s return from injury.

Simply put, a player who isn’t close to returning from injury wouldn’t post updates of themselves running and dancing on social media with captions like ‘back soon’ and 'back at it’. Though Saint-Maximin isn’t like most players.

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United warms up prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on August 21, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe revealed the winger did suffer a minor setback and couldn’t say for certain whether he’d be back in time for the match against Fulham.

“He's had a very minor setback with the physios,” Howe said following the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth last time out. “So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game yet.”

Allan Saint-MaximinEddie HoweFulhamPremier League