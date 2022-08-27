Allan Saint-Maximin's exciting Newcastle United verdict

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"See the game we played against City,” said the winger. “If we play like that against every team, for sure, we have the chance (for Europe). But that’s the difficult part. We need to keep going – and play like that. That’s what the manager tries to do. He helps the team a lot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He changed everything here – the mentality, the training – and we can see everything starts to work. We need to keep going, to listen, and we’ll see what will happens."

Asked if Newcastle could emulate the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United and qualify for Europe, Saint-Maximin said: "We just want to be Newcastle to be honest. If we just think about that first, many things will happen."