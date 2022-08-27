Allan Saint-Maximin's exciting Newcastle United verdict
Allan Saint-Maximin’s backing Newcastle United for a European push – if they can maintain their standards.
Saint-Maximin, outstanding in last weekend’s 3-3 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City, is preparing for tomorrow’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
"See the game we played against City,” said the winger. “If we play like that against every team, for sure, we have the chance (for Europe). But that’s the difficult part. We need to keep going – and play like that. That’s what the manager tries to do. He helps the team a lot.
Most Popular
-
1
Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to Alexander Isak as Newcastle United tweet subtle dig
-
2
Newcastle United transfer news: Wolves ‘set to sign’ Newcastle transfer target, Nottingham Forest make ‘approach’ for Everton defender
-
3
West Ham ‘agree deal’ for Newcastle United-linked Lucas Paqueta as Everton ‘stand firm’ on Anthony Gordon despite Chelsea interest
-
4
Eddie Howe issues worrying Newcastle United injury update
-
5
Newcastle United issue Callum Wilson injury update
"He changed everything here – the mentality, the training – and we can see everything starts to work. We need to keep going, to listen, and we’ll see what will happens."
Asked if Newcastle could emulate the likes of Leicester City and West Ham United and qualify for Europe, Saint-Maximin said: "We just want to be Newcastle to be honest. If we just think about that first, many things will happen."