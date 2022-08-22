Pep Guardiola's revealing verdict on Newcastle United – and Eddie Howe
Pep Guardiola gave his verdict on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United – after a pulsating 3-3 draw at St James’s Park.
Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier were on target yesterday as Howe’s side matched the Premier League champions.
The club, which didn’t win until December last season, is unbeaten in its first three games this term, and Guardiola was asked about the job Howe has done at Newcastle after the game.
Most Popular
-
1
Amanda Staveley's Newcastle United ownership plans confirmed with new sponsor revealed
-
2
Yasir Al-Rumayyan's jubilant reaction to brilliant Newcastle United performance inspired by Allan Saint-Maximin
-
3
Eddie Howe's two-word description of Manchester City ahead of Newcastle United match
-
4
‘Upset’ Bruno Guimaraes reveals mixed emotions following Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City
-
5
Newcastle United major new arrival confirmed as Eddie Howe reacts
“He’s one of the top managers,” said Guardiola. “He took over the team last season in a difficult position, circumstances. He made an incredible effort, so the team you see is growing. They have everything. They have pace, they have quality. It’s a difficult place to come.”
Allan Saint-Maximin set up all three goals, and City manager Guardiola referenced the winger and Almiron in his press conference for the “problems” they caused in the game.
“When we break the lines, and we can run, if you finish the action, it’s not a problem,” said Guardiola. “If you don’t finish, you have to control Saint-Maximin or Almiron. After, they run – and that’s a problem.
"We should spend more time in the final third, give more passes in that moment, but it’s difficult. When we lost the ball, they are there – and they can run.”
Newcastle led 3-1 at one stage, and Guardiola said: “We could have not won today.
"Newcastle are becoming one of the toughest opponents, for sure. The Premier League’s so difficult for everyone. It shows how amazing we’ve done for five years – and how difficult it will be.”