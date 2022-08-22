Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier were on target yesterday as Howe’s side matched the Premier League champions.

The club, which didn’t win until December last season, is unbeaten in its first three games this term, and Guardiola was asked about the job Howe has done at Newcastle after the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s one of the top managers,” said Guardiola. “He took over the team last season in a difficult position, circumstances. He made an incredible effort, so the team you see is growing. They have everything. They have pace, they have quality. It’s a difficult place to come.”

Allan Saint-Maximin set up all three goals, and City manager Guardiola referenced the winger and Almiron in his press conference for the “problems” they caused in the game.

“When we break the lines, and we can run, if you finish the action, it’s not a problem,” said Guardiola. “If you don’t finish, you have to control Saint-Maximin or Almiron. After, they run – and that’s a problem.

"We should spend more time in the final third, give more passes in that moment, but it’s difficult. When we lost the ball, they are there – and they can run.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle led 3-1 at one stage, and Guardiola said: “We could have not won today.