Allan Saint-Maximin's Newcastle United training regime revealed as Eddie Howe makes statement on his future

Saint-Maximin’s form since his move to St James’s Park from Nice in the summer of 2019 has seen him linked with a number of clubs.

However, relegation-threatened Newcastle now have ambitious new owners, and Howe hopes that the 24-year-old, outstanding in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win over Everton, will stay at the club for “many, many years”.

“There’s absolutely no intention, from my side, to lose Maxi,” said Howe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve seen no indication from the player that his head’s anywhere other than Newcastle, and making sure he’s committed to us in this position – and trying to elevate the team out of the difficulties we’re in.

“I see a player that loves playing at St James’s Park in front of the supporters, and is idolised by them. That relationship is key to Maxi, and I think it’s really important we help improve him.

“That’s always been my way with every player. My main focus every day is trying to find an edge to make his game better, and I think if he does, he’ll enjoy a great career, hopefully here, for many, many years.”

Howe and his staff are working to develop Saint-Maximin into an even more dangerous player – and help him win an international call-up with France.

Eddie Howe embraces Allan Saint-Maximin at Elland Road.

Saint-Maximin, for his part, stays out at the end of each training session to do extra work.

“I certainly think Maxi’s the best dribbler I’ve ever worked with,” said Howe, speaking ahead of Sunday’s home game against Aston Villa. “But I think there’s always ways to improve every player. Sometimes, it’s a case of sitting down with a player and just running through a series of things.

“Often, it’s asking questions, really. Asking questions about decisions on the pitch, and moments in the game that maybe you can isolate and think ‘could that have been a better decision?’.

“We do that with every player, and we’ll be doing it with Maxi. I have to say, though, he’s working very hard.

"He’s always wanting to stay out afterwards and improve, whether it’s his shooting or his crossing, he’s always working on something. We can’t compliment him enough on that.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.