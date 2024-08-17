Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Staveley has issued a message to Newcastle United ahead of the new 2024-25 Premier League season.

Newcastle’s campaign gets under way against Southampton at St James’ Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off). It’s The Magpies’ first competitive match since Staveley’s departure as co-owner of the club last month.

Staveley was instrumental in the Newcastle takeover process back in 2021 and worked with Eddie Howe and the club to survive in the Premier League and create a platform for Champions League qualification and a Carabao Cup final the following season. But after Staveley’s shares were reduced, a decision was then made for the Ripon financier to formally step away from the club along with husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi.

But Newcastle has still made a lasting impression on Staveley, who has delivered a message of support to Howe and his players ahead of the upcoming season.

She posted on Instagram: “Wishing Eddie and the lads the best of luck for today and the season ahead.

“Missing everyone hugely but I will enjoy cheering the team on as a fan and can’t wait to see the club as a whole thrive. I’m so proud of everyone and know the boys will bring it home this season.”

Newcastle will be looking to improve on last season’s seventh-place finish in the Premier League which saw them miss out on European qualification. The Magpies were only the second side in the last decade to miss out on European football despite finishing inside the top seven in the Premier League as Manchester United finished eighth but claimed the last European spot by winning the FA Cup after the season had concluded.