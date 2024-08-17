Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s first test of the season sees them welcome Russell Martin’s Southampton to St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side begin the season on home turf for the fourth year in a row and are looking for their third-straight opening day of the season win. The Magpies won back-to-back games at St James’ Park against Girona and Stade Brestois last weekend as they finalised their preparations for a new campaign.

Southampton, meanwhile, spent just one season out of the top-flight following their relegation in 2023 and will be keen to return to the Premier League with a bang on Saturday. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Southampton:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

When is Newcastle United v Southampton?

The Premier League game between Newcastle United and Southampton takes place at 3pm today. Craig Pawson will referee the game with Chris Kavanagh on VAR duties at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Southampton on TV?

No, today’s match will not be shown live on TV in the United Kingdom. The ‘3pm blackout’ rule remains in effect, meaning any game that kicks-off at 3pm on a Saturday, such as this one, is not allowed to be broadcast live in the UK. The new St James’ Park STACK is also not permitted to show the game live.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport 2 will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest injury and team news?

Newcastle United will be without a host of first-team players for today’s game. Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are still out with ACL injuries, whilst Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson will also miss out after being injured during pre-season.

Sandro Tonali remains suspended and cannot feature against Southampton. His likely return to action could come against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup at the end of the month.

Southampton, meanwhile, will be without winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. Former Magpie Adam Armstrong, who scored Southampton’s only goal at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, could feature against his former side.