Without the option of building on Strawberry Place, it would have been almost impossible to increase the 52,305 capacity.

A view from inside St James's Park.

However, the club, which ruled out moving to an all-new stadium last year, is speaking to architects to assess their options for expansion, according to co-owner Amanda Staveley.

“We love St James’ Park,” said Staveley, who was speaking at real estate conference MIPIM. “We luckily bought Strawberry Place, and we’ve been talking to architects about what we can actually do.

“We desperately need to invest in the stadium. It’s just the most incredible place, but it needs to be fit for purpose.

“We create so much magic in that stadium every day, and every time there’s a game on, Sky (Sports) love coming. The broadcasters love it, because they get real content.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley talks to the media following the 2021 takeover.

"There’s that sense of excitement that we have to build and deliver, because a lot of people can’t visit St James’.”

‘Significant’ spending

“On the other side, there needs to be significant investment in food and beverage,” added Staveley. “Food and beverage offerings need work.

“We have got to get the ticketing system right. There was a historical 10-year season ticket deal. Literally, every part of the business needs to be shaken up.”

Newcastle are also upgrading the club's outdated first-team training ground in Benton, but, as previously reported, the long-term plan is to build a new facility on another site."We're looking at developing a new training ground at the moment,” added Staveley.