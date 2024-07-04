Amanda Staveley issues Newcastle United statement after £68m deal agreed & five new arrivals confirmed
The Magpies were facing a Premier League points deduction as they frantically attempted to raise funds through the sales of players to comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules before the deadline on June 30. At the last minute, Newcastle were able to agree deals to sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for a combined fee of £68million.
As a result, the club have managed to satisfy PSR and head into the 2024-25 season without a points deduction and a healthy transfer budget to strengthen the squad.
The last-minute business from Newcastle was met with a mixed response with some feeling it was too close to comfort while others have praised the club’s resolve for being able to negotiate two of the biggest sales in its history just in time.
Following that, Newcastle also agreed a compensation fee with Manchester United for Dan Ashworth and appointed Paul Mitchell in his place as sporting director. Permanent deals for Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy have also been confirmed.
After a difficult couple of weeks, things are finally started to come together ahead of the new season.
And co-owner Staveley took to social media to issue a quick message to supporters.
“I just wanted to thank our wonderful community for all the lovely messages and emails of support we’ve received recently,” she wrote. “I wish we could respond personally to everyone. The new season is full of promise for NUFC and we don’t have long to wait.”
