Newcastle United are facing a crucial final few days of the January transfer window despite just one senior departure so far.

Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley teased a meeting with the club's hierarchy on Instagram this week, posting a picture of the Alnwick Castle dining room with the caption: "It’s wonderful to be back at the glorious Alnwick 🖤🤍."

Alnwick Castle, located 34 miles north of Newcastle, is currently closed to the public but has been used by Newcastle's owners to hold crunch meetings regarding sponsorship, finances, strategy and transfers. Such talks from last season were featured in Amazon's 'We Are Newcastle United' documentary.

Along with Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund governor and Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has also been in the area this week with big decisions to be made. Transfer deadline day is on February 1.

As things stand, Newcastle sit 10th in the Premier League table and have not signed any first-team players this transfer window. The only senior departure at the club has seen Javier Manquillo join Celta Vigo on a free transfer.

But recent weeks have seen the transfer links ramp up, particularly when it comes to departures. Kieran Trippier has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, whose interest has since cooled while Miguel Almiron has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League with an agreement in place with Al Shabab though the player is keen to stay on Tyneside.

Callum Wilson has also been linked with a myriad of clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. Captain Jamaal Lascelles has also attracted significant interest from Turkish side Besiktas.

In order to make any significant signings this transfer window, Newcastle will likely have to sell a player.

After missing out on Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United, Everton's Amadou Onana has emerged as a target for The Magpies, according to The Telegraph. The Toffees signed Onana for £33million from Lille in 2022 but may be tempted to cash in and raise funds after being hit with two profit and sustainability charges and a 10-point deduction this season.