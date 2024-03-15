Amanda Staveley makes Steve Bruce U-turn after brutal Newcastle United dig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amanda Staveley has issued an apology to Steve Bruce after suggesting the former Newcastle United manager 'did not want to come into work'.

The Newcastle co-owner was speaking at the inaugural Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Saudi Arabia last week.

When discussing the takeover of the club in October 2021, she said: "There needed to be dramatic change because the club had been run in a very different format.

“We had few commercial revenues, we had a team that was ageing, a fan base that was angry, and a coach who basically didn’t even want to come to work. We had to inject it with life."

Bruce remained in charge of Newcastle for one game following the takeover, a 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park. He left by mutual consent days later with Eddie Howe appointed the following month.

And Staveley has since issued a public apology to Bruce regarding her comments.

On Instagram, the 50-year-old wrote: "I would like to clarify a comment I made during a recent speaking engagement. While commenting on Newcastle United at the time of the club's change in ownership, I suggested the club had a coach who did not want to come into work.

Bruce has been out of work since leaving West Brom in October 2022.

"This suggestion was not correct; Steve Bruce was always fully committed to his role at the club and always came to work during this period. I would like to make it clear that it was not my intention to question or undermine the professionalism of Steve, who was always professional throughout my dealings with him and committed to achieving the best for Newcastle United.

"I am happy to clarify my comments and I offer an apology to Steve for my comments, and any unintended consequences."

Just over three months after his departure from Newcastle, Bruce joined Championship side West Bromwich Albion in early 2022. But after just eight wins in 32 matches and The Baggies sitting in the relegation zone, the former Manchester United defender was sacked by the West Midlands club.